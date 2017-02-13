Six people ages 19 to 23 are in jail Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room over the weekend in Brooklyn Center.

The suspects in the shooting at the Quality Inn, four men and two women, were booked midday Sunday into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder. Charges have yet to be filed.

Three of the suspects are from Brooklyn Park, two from Brooklyn Center and one from Crystal. They were taken into custody on traffic stops, said Police Cmdr. Richard Gabler.

The shooting at the Quality Inn was reported to police about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have yet to release her identity or address a motive behind her death.

“Brooklyn Center police do not believe this to be a random crime and are not currently seeking additional suspects,” police said in a statement Sunday.

A gun was seized, Gabler said, but added that “it is unknown if it is the firearm used in this incident.”

Audio from law enforcement dispatch revealed it was a hotel worker who found the victim on the floor in the room.

The hotel is just north of Interstate 694, east of Shingle Creek Parkway and across the street from the Twin Cities offices of the FBI.