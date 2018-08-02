In the competitive race for Congress, the leading DFL candidates in the Fifth Congressional District tried to set themselves apart to business and community leaders at a forum Thursday — even as they struck similar messages on most major issues.

Former Minnesota House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher, state Rep. Ilhan Omar and state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray are battling for U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s open Minneapolis-area congressional seat in the Aug. 14 primary. The three women all said they’re ready to take on President Donald Trump’s administration if elected.

For all three, that means support for abolishing or drastically reforming ICE, or the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has grown even more controversial as the Trump administration pursues stricter immigration laws. All three also said they would probably vote to impeach Trump if given the chance.

“I’m ready to take that fight to their front steps,” Omar said of the Trump administration.

A first-term legislator, Omar has the least legislative and political experience of the three candidates. But as the first Somali-American elected to a state legislature, she said she’d offer a new, unique voice in Congress.

To set themselves apart, Kelliher and Torres Ray pushed their policymaking experience.

Ilhan Omar spoke at Tuesday's debate in Minneapolis between DFL candidates for Minnesota's Fifth District Congressional seat.

“You need to look at the record of people in the past and you will see what will be the future,” said Torres Ray, an 11-year legislative veteran.

Kelliher, who was once among the state’s most powerful Democrats before stepping down from the Legislature in 2010, added: “You need a leader who can hit the ground running.”

With less than two weeks to the primary, the three women, all of whom live in Minneapolis, also agreed on issues not directly related to the current administration. All said they support moving the Southwest Light Rail project forward, which would link Minneapolis and Eden Prairie. And all three expressed support for a single-payer health care system.

Since the Fifth District, which includes Minneapolis and some west and north metro suburbs, has long voted heavily Democratic, the candidate who wins this month’s primary is likely headed to Washington in January.

Omar won the DFL endorsement in June, though it’s functionally symbolic gesture since all five DFL candidates in the race will appear on the primary ballot.

Omar was asked at the Thursday forum about recent posts on Twitter critical of Israel, and how she will balance that criticism with representing a district with a large Jewish population.

“In the Middle East, we need justice in order to have peace,” Omar said. She added that she’s critical of the Israeli government, just as she is critical of the U.S. government, but not of the people and their faith.

All five DFL candidates will attend a forum Monday night at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park held by Jewish organizations.

Torres Ray made headlines this week following a recent arrest at an rally protesting the separation of immigrant children from their parents. She was asked Thursday how she would balance civil disobedience with solving problems, if she’s elected. Torres Ray, who was also a trailblazer as the first Latina woman to serve in the Legislature, said she would continue to amplify activists’ voices to help change policymaking.

Both Omar and Kelliher, who is now CEO of the Minnesota High Tech Association, have vowed not to accept PAC money. Since she was in the Legislature, Kelliher said political fundraising has changed, and on Thursday she called for overturning Citizens United — the 2010 Supreme Court decision that forbids restrictions on campaign spending by outside groups.

“Get dark money out of campaigning,” she said.

Whoever wins the primary is not likely to veer far from Ellison on most major issues; Omar called him a mentor. But Kelliher said she wouldn’t seek out high-profile roles like Ellison, who’s the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and is now running for Minnesota attorney general.

Torres Ray said that her leadership style would also be different, saying she would hire staff members solely to work with constituents. “We have the most engaged constituency really in the state of Minnesota,” Torres Ray said.

Thursday’s free forum, which about 75 people attended, was held by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce and Minneapolis Downtown Council along with WCCO Radio, but the candidates only answered one question about businesses, and no questions from the audience. To listen to the hourlong forum, go to wccoradio.radio.com.

DFL Somali Caucus founder Jamal Abdulahi and real estate broker Frank Drake are also running for the Fifth District spot while Jennifer Zielinski, an Allina Health employee, got the Republican endorsement.

According to federal election filings released this month, Omar has raised the most money among the field, with $176,590 raised and $150,588 left on hand. Kelliher has raised $131,606 and so far spent just $3,420 of that. Torres Ray has raised $48,447 and has $45,135 of that left.

Fifth District Congressional candidate Margaret Anderson-Kelliher spoke at the debate between DFL candidates Tuesday.





