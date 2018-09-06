Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad wasn't the only freshman who made a mark on college football's opening weekend. Here are five others:
1. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: Moore amassed a school-record 313 all-purpose yards in a 31-27 loss to Northwestern. The true freshman rushed twice for 79 yards, including a 76-yard TD run; caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a TD; and returned five kickoffs for 125 yards. His yardage total was 71 yards ahead of any other player in Week 1.
2. Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland: The true freshman showed his versatility by accounting for three TDs in only four touches of the football in the Terrapins' 34-29 upset of then-No. 23 Texas. Jones' TDs were a 28-yard run, a 65-yard catch and a 20-yard pass.
3. Caleb Farley, DB, Virginia Tech: Farley had his 2017 season wiped out by a training camp knee injury, but he made up for lost time by intercepting two passes in the Hokies' 24-3 win at Florida State.
4. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest: In a 23-17 overtime win over Tulane, Hartman, a true freshman completed 31 of 51 passes for 378 yards and two TDs. He also rushed 13 times for 64 yards.
5. Artur Sitkowski, QB, Rutgers: Sitkowski, who lost the starting job to Annexstad at IMG Academy last year, completed 20 of 30 passes for 205 yards and a TD in the Scarlet Knights' 35-7 win over Texas State. However, he threw three interceptions.
