It’s only a half-mile walk from exclusive Locust Hills to downtown Wayzata. But there’s little need to go there when every conceivable comfort and amenity is right at home, in a stone-clad mansion now on the market for $5.995 million.

Want to enjoy the lake? The house has 178 feet of lakeshore on Gray’s Bay, one of only three of the 44 homes in Locust Hills with direct private lakeshore (the other homes have dock access).

Dine al fresco? This home has more than 1,500 square feet of patio space, including one off the living room with a bi-fold door, Phantom screens and heated ceiling units. “It’s an amazing indoor-outdoor space,” said listing agent Julie Regan of Lakes Sotheby’s.

And when someone feels like cooking, there’s an “epicurean kitchen” with two refrigerators, an oversized copper sink, a butler’s pantry, a range hood made of hand-carved Turkish limestone and an onyx-topped center island.

The next owner can cancel his or her health-club membership. The lower level comes equipped with an exercise room, spa with sauna and steam shower.

There’s a whole lot of house, too — 8,765 square foot with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a six-car garage. Built in 2011, the house was designed by architect Peter Eskuche and built by L. Cramer, with landscaping by Yardscapes and interiors by Verve.

Home in Locust Hills

“It’s very custom and classic, with a modern floor plan, open living spaces and a main-floor master suite,” said Regan. That suite includes a private patio, his-and-hers dressing rooms with custom closet systems and a luggage closet with wall safe.

Other interior details include hand-pieced walnut floors throughout, hand-carved stone fireplace mantels, stone archways and hammered ornamental iron handrails on the stairs.

For tech geeks, there’s a state-of-the-art home automation system, a geo-thermal heating system and in-floor heat on all levels.

You will have to pick up the $80,000-a-year property taxes, plus homeowner association fees of $1,100 a month. For that, the association takes care of all lawn care, snow removal and landscape chores. Plus ownership comes with access to the Locust Hills clubhouse and pool.

Julie Regan, 952-230-3159, of Lakes Sotheby’s has the listing.