– Three girls and one woman who were part of a Girl Scout troop picking up litter along a county road were killed in a horrific hit-and-run crash in Wisconsin’s Chippewa County on Saturday morning, officials said.

The driver of the pickup that hit the group, 21-year-old Colten Treu of nearby Chippewa Falls, Wis., fled the scene but later turned himself in, according to Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department. A fourth girl who was struck by the pickup remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

The girls were picking up litter in a ditch along County Road P near the Hwy. 29 overpass about 11:40 a.m. when a black Ford F-150 pickup veered off the north-south road and hit the group, police said. The driver then sped off, according to multiple sources, leading Lake Hallie police and other agencies on an intensive hunt.

The children were area Girl Scouts in the fourth grade at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, according to a relative of an uninjured girl.

That girl was picking up litter with about six other girls, the relative said. They were all wearing bright safety vests and were accompanied by several adults. Another group of Girl Scouts was also by the overpass but in a different location. Then a black pickup truck sped down the ditch directly toward the group. Most of the girls were hit by the truck, which then sped off.

‘All hell broke loose’

A neighbor who lives down the road from the crash site said he saw a group of about 10 Girl Scouts walking along the roadway wearing lime-colored vests about 11 a.m.

Not long after, he said: “All hell broke loose.”

The man, who declined to give his full name, said he never heard the truck but saw emergency vehicles and helicopters racing in that direction. He assumed the worst, he said.

“This intersection is just terrible,” the longtime Chippewa Falls neighbor said of the two-lane 45-mph road.

“It’s dangerous,” he said, adding that he’s seen many crashes there. “People come flying over the hill.”

Cecily Spallees, a personal care attendant at a group home down the street from the site, also said drivers regularly speed on the stretch of road, which quickly reduces from 55 to 35 mph.

“I’m always telling one of my residents that he shouldn’t walk this strip at night,” said Spallees, adding that there are no streetlights. “It’s not safe.”

Wisconsin State Patrol officials closed off the area to investigate the crash Saturday evening, Sokup said. Along with Lake Hallie police, Chippewa County deputies and Chippewa Falls police were also investigating.

In a prepared statement Saturday night, Sokup wrote, “The Lake Hallie Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families involved.”