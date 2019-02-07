Wondering where all the snow that was predicted to make for a slippery commute in the Twin Cities?

It’s knocking on the door, pushing into the far western suburbs before it spreads across the entire metro.

At 5:25 a.m. freezing drizzle mixed with snow was falling with a change over to all snow expected by sunrise.

A steady, and sometimes heavy snowfall, will continue through most of the day, tallying up about 3 to 6 inches of snow before tapering by early evening, said Joe Calderone, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.. The east and north metro likely will see the heavier amounts while parts of northern Minnesota could see even more with 8 to 12 inches expected in Duluth and possibly 12 to 18 inches in Bemidji.

“Driving conditions Thursday will not be good,” the Crystal Police Department said in a tweet. “If you do not have to be on the roads Thursday, please don’t. Please show some early Valentine love and share this post so those you love are in the know.”

Thursday’s expected snowfall will top off the 3 to 6 inches that fell in the Twin Cities on Tuesday and a light snow Wednesday evening that was expected to leave behind less than an inch. The narrow band of snow that blew through during Wednesday’s commute also included some thunder and lightning as it came up from Iowa and into southern Minnesota, Calderone said.

As snowy street scene along 5th Ave. near downtown Wednesday, Feb. 6, 209, in Minneapolis, MN.

By Friday morning, arctic-like temperatures return with temperatures that drop to minus 5 to minus 10 degrees, with a biting windchill that will make it feel like 25 to 30 below zero, he said. The expected high temperature Friday may barely eke above zero.

High temperatures Saturday will creep up to near 10 degrees and then move into the teens on Sunday, Calderone said.

And then get the shovels out again because more snow is expected to fall Monday night into Tuesday. It’s too early, however, to say how much, Calderone said.