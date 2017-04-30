Two 17-year-old girls are wanted on suspicion of stabbing and nearly killing a male in east-central Minnesota, authorities said.

Both teens fled from the scene of the stabbing, in Hinckley, in an “unknown direction of travel and an unknown mode of transportation,” according to a crime alert from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA said the Pine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed and Tayah Valorios Thomas in what authorities have classified as an attempted homicide.

Abuhamed’s Facebook page says she is from Eau Claire, Wis. Thomas attended Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, her Facebook page reads.

Law enforcement has yet to reveal a specific location where Wednesday’s stabbing occurred, what prompted the violence or the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about either teen is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-320-629-8380 or call 911.