Two people were found dead in a home that caught fire in Spring Lake Park, authorities said Sunday.

Neighbors alerted police and fire departments about 8:50 p.m. Saturday to the blaze in the 500 block of 82nd Avenue NE.

Responders arrived to find the attached garage fully engulfed in flames that had spread to the home.

Once the fire was out, fire personnel located two people dead in the house. Their identities have yet to be released.

Authorities say the circumstances leading up to the blaze have yet to be determined.