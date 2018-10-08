Authorities on Monday identified the two drivers killed in a head-on crash last week in western Hennepin County.
Richard A. Mueller, 70, of Rockford, and Jimmie R. Burnes, 36, of Plymouth, both died at the scene of Thursday’s morning collision, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The crash at 6:50 a.m. on Hwy. 55 at County Road 19 in Corcoran had traffic blocked in both directions for several hours on the well-traveled highway.
Police have not said which driver was in the wrong lane at the time of the collision.
