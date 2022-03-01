Authorities have charged a 20-year-old woman with setting a fire that destroyed her family's Lake Minnetonka mansion moments after attacking her mother in the home.

Sophia C. Schultz was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with first-degree arson and domestic assault in connection with the Dec. 27 torching of the home in the 2900 block of S. Westwood Avenue in the village of Minnetonka Beach.

Schultz was charged by summons and has a court appearance scheduled for March 17. Court records do not list an attorney for her. Messages were left with the family seeking a response to the charges.

The most recent county property records show the home on Lafayette Bay was last assessed at nearly $3.4 million.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pamela Schultz called 911 about 11:40 p.m. and said her daughter was in the midst of a mental crisis and the house was on fire. Police arrived to find Pamela and Sophia Schultz standing outside.

Sophia Schultz appeared emotionless and told an emergency medical responder that she heard a demon speak to her, according to authorities. Pamela Schultz said to police that her daughter has psychological challenges.

Pamela Schultz said she awoke that night and smelled gasoline. She went downstairs and saw her daughter standing in the dark. Pamela Schultz detected a gasoline odor from a jug in the kitchen and saw a lit candle on the floor.

Sophia Schultz started hitting her mother, who grabbed the jug and poured the gasoline down the drain.

The daughter came at Pamela Schultz with the candle, sending the mother fleeing upstairs. Sophia Schultz resumed the assault on her mother as the house was burning.

Pamela Schultz called 911 from a balcony, then climbed over and was hanging from it as her daughter pulled her down by the legs and assaulted her again.

Sophia Schultz told authorities from a hospital that she set the home on fire and attacked her mother because she was paranoid, felt like the world was ending and thought there was a demon in her head.