A speeding car crashed into a concrete utility pole in Coon Rapids and caught fire, killing the two adults inside, authorities said Sunday.

Witnesses said the car was traveling at “extreme speeds” for the suburban neighborhood where it crashed, police said. Nothing indicated that another vehicle was involved.

The wreck occurred about 9:10 p.m. Saturday on Northdale Boulevard NW. to the west of 119th Avenue, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers extinguished the flames and found the two adults in the car, the Sheriff’s Office said. .

Authorities said the victims were a man, 39, and a woman, 38, both from Coon Rapids. Their names were not released.