A 12-year-old boy fatally stabbed his teenage brother in the chest in the family’s Minnetonka home, according to police.

The killing of the 16-year-old occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 11300 block of Fairfield Road, police said.

Officers arrived, resuscitation efforts were made, and the teen was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe 12-year-old used a kitchen knife to kill his brother, whose identity has yet to be released.

“The mother and other family members were home at the time of the incident,” a police statement read. “Police are working with the family to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing.”

The 12-year-old was not injured but was taken to the same hospital for evaluation. His identity also has not been released.