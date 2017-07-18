An 11-year-old boy is missing from his Burnsville home, and police are seeking the public’s help trying to find him.

Yasin Abdulkadir left his family’s apartment near Burnsville Parkway and Interstate 35W on Sunday night, police said Tuesday.

Sgt. Matt Smith said that somebody spotted the boy in that area Monday night, but he has yet to be located.

“He left home on his own; we know that,” Smith said.

“This big thing is his age,” the sergeant added, pointing out that police have no indication of any family turmoil. “He’s 11 years old, and with the storm, we just don’t know” how he’s faring, Smith added.

Anyone who sees Yasin should call 911 immediately, Smith said. Otherwise, tips can be called in to police at 952-895-4592.