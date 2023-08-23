Zita, the Twin Cities-based German shorthaired pointer that was in the hunt for the Transportation Security Administration's Cutest Canine this year, has lost in the first round to an Atlanta pooch.

The bomb-sniffing dog at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could not overcome Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in public polling conducted via TSA's social media platforms.

Joker-Jordan now faces Dina, a German shorthaired pointer from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, for the top prize. The winner will be announced Monday.

Three-year-old Zita graduated from the TSA's Canine Training Center in November 2022 and was assigned to MSP to replace Eebbers, a vizsla-Labrador mix who retired to Iowa last year after being named 2022's Cutest Canine.

The news means Zita will have ample time to pursue her hobbies, which include napping, chasing squirrels, and spending time in local parks.

TSA has more than 1,000 explosives-detection canine teams deployed nationwide. Officials say the highly trained canines are critical in detecting the scent of explosives and explosive materials. The pooches are paired with handlers to utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a "busy transportation environment," according to a news release. They're also trained to work on public transit and in maritime settings.