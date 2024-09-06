Zephyr Theatre building to become Manitou Fund Arts and Education Center

The conversion from a school to an arts center required a zoning amendment to allow “libraries, art galleries, theaters for the performing arts, and other such cultural facilities” within the city’s central business district; it also required a change to allow its use as an event center by conditional use permit. The City Council granted both on Aug. 20 after a brief discussion about parking: the site comes with 51 spaces, including four accessible spots. The city’s minimum standard required at least 42 spots for the theater.