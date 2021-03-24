Zach Parise was a late scratch for the Wild's game Wednesday afternoon when he went on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Joseph Cramarossa replaced Parise in the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center.

The Ducks were missing four players — Danton Heinen, Ben Hutton, Jacob Larsson and Anthony Stolarz — who were also on the COVID-19 protocol list.

In Parise's absence, and with Marcus Foligno (lower body) also out, center Joel Eriksson Ek wore his "A" as an alternate captain. He centered a line with Cramarossa and Jordan Greenway.

Suter hits milestone

Wild defenseman Ryan Suter assisted on two first period goals to push his NHL point total to 600, ninth best among American-born defensemen.

Ahead of him are Phil Housley (1,232), Brian Leetch (1,028), Chris Chelios (948), Suter's uncle Gary Suter (844), Mathieu Schneider (743), Mark Howe (742), Reed Larson (685) and Kevin Hatcher (677).