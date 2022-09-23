Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Mentoring Men in Prison

The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the mentoring relationship continues, which greatly increases the chance of employment success and lessens the odds of recidivism. More at redemptionproject.org.

Middle school mentor

Hope for Tomorrow mentors help middle schoolers gain life skills that will lead to a successful transition to high school and beyond. Two hours during the school day once a month from October to May. Hftmentoring.org.

Be a Big

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs youth with caring adult mentors to create supportive relationships that help build children's resilience and promote their mental health and well-being. bigstwincities.org/volunteer.

Food packing

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all of God's starving children hungry in both body and in spirit. fmsc.org.

Girl power

Assist the Girls Are Powerful organization by mentoring girls ages 8-17 of all races and cultures. Follow a program curriculum. One-year commitment, 10-15 hours a month. Training provided. girlsarepowerful.org.

Care for seniors

Wingspan Life Resources offers residential care in group homes and in-home programs to adults living with developmental disabilities. Help with maintenance of the homes and grounds. Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. wingspanlife.org.

Recycling help

Help Living Well Disability Services with collecting recycling from their 30 offices and 3 kitchens once a week. Must be able to lift 50 pounds and work independently. Weekdays with a slight preference for Wednesdays. livingwell.org.

Gift makers

Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Help make homemade gifts (crocheting, blanket-tying, needlepoint). Can be holiday-specific. Include a card for the senior with your item. Arrange to drop off items in Minneapolis. giftsforseniors.org.

Pack food boxes

The Keystone Community Services food shelves serve approximately 100 families every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 2-4 hour shifts. keystoneservices.org.

Spiritual music

Assist Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington as a piano player for Wednesday mornings spiritual care programming in the care center. preshomes.org.

Adopt a grandparent

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. Be part of your older neighbor's life and make a difference in yours. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.