Mentoring Men in Prison
The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the mentoring relationship continues, which greatly increases the chance of employment success and lessens the odds of recidivism. More at redemptionproject.org.
Middle school mentor
Hope for Tomorrow mentors help middle schoolers gain life skills that will lead to a successful transition to high school and beyond. Two hours during the school day once a month from October to May. Hftmentoring.org.
Be a Big
Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs youth with caring adult mentors to create supportive relationships that help build children's resilience and promote their mental health and well-being. bigstwincities.org/volunteer.
Food packing
Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed all of God's starving children hungry in both body and in spirit. fmsc.org.
Girl power
Assist the Girls Are Powerful organization by mentoring girls ages 8-17 of all races and cultures. Follow a program curriculum. One-year commitment, 10-15 hours a month. Training provided. girlsarepowerful.org.
Care for seniors
Wingspan Life Resources offers residential care in group homes and in-home programs to adults living with developmental disabilities. Help with maintenance of the homes and grounds. Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. wingspanlife.org.
Recycling help
Help Living Well Disability Services with collecting recycling from their 30 offices and 3 kitchens once a week. Must be able to lift 50 pounds and work independently. Weekdays with a slight preference for Wednesdays. livingwell.org.
Gift makers
Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Help make homemade gifts (crocheting, blanket-tying, needlepoint). Can be holiday-specific. Include a card for the senior with your item. Arrange to drop off items in Minneapolis. giftsforseniors.org.
Pack food boxes
The Keystone Community Services food shelves serve approximately 100 families every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 2-4 hour shifts. keystoneservices.org.
Spiritual music
Assist Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington as a piano player for Wednesday mornings spiritual care programming in the care center. preshomes.org.
Adopt a grandparent
Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. Be part of your older neighbor's life and make a difference in yours. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.
Find more:
Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.