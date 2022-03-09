From Wednesday's first Class 1A face-off until after the Class 2A title is decided Saturday night, Star Tribune high school hockey writer David La Vaque, Heather Rule and others will provide bonus coverage of the state boys' hockey tournament.

Wednesday 2:25 p.m. — postgame, Class 1A, first quarterfinal

Warroad boys' hockey coach Jay Hardwick said pondering the numerous family ties within the Warriors program gives him goosebumps.

Two of the most prominent families from "Hockeytown USA." are the Bouchas and Marvins. Several players on the current roster boast connections.

Gaabi Boucha is the grandson of legendary player Henry Boucha. And Griffin Marvin, Murray Marvin-Cordes and Hampton Slukynsky are cousins of Gigi Marvin, an all-time great for the girls' program and the Gophers.

Cal Marvin, the Godfather of Warroad hockey, is looking down on grandson Murray and great-grandson Hampton this week.

And that's not all. Longtime assistant coach Darrell "Son" Shaugabay works behind the bench with son Dan. His other son, Jayson Shaugabay, scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-1 victory against Monticello. Darrell's grandson, Carson Pilgrim, scored twice.

"All the connections we have — there's a ton of them," Hardwick said. "It goes on and on. We understand that we're playing for each other and the team, but it's not just us. It's the entire community, the culture we've built and the tradition we have. Warroad hockey is something very special and we want to continue to make it special and continue the legacy."