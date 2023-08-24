Introduction: Host Michael Rand loves a good story about a potential player acquisition, and Trey Lance's likely availability is intriguing. The former No. 3 overall pick with the 49ers in 2021, who is from Marshall, Minn., and starred for North Dakota State, has fallen on San Francisco's depth chart. Would it make sense for the Vikings to make a trade for the QB in hopes of reviving his career? Plus another bullpen meltdown for the Twins in the sweltering Milwaukee heat.

11:00: Ben Feldman from the Minnesota Wind Chill joins Rand in advance of the Friday and Saturday championship weekend for the American Ultimate Disc League at TCO Stadium in Eagan. The Wind Chill will play in Friday's semifinals, and the sport of ultimate is growing fast overall.

30:00: Will there be drama in the Lynx vs. Dallas rematch tonight?

