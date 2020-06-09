Definition: Text-messaging someone to excess (from avira.com word blog).
Sample usage: “I got so nervous when she didn’t answer my text that I typerventilated, which just made it worse. Because then there were 10 texts that went unanswered. So I did another 10.”
Quality: Everyone has done it, so why not embrace the term? Besides, it never works. It only makes the other person think you’re losing your wits. The solution is the same as hyperventilating: Put your hands in paper bags and breathe deeply.
JAMES LILEKS
See more at startribune.com/word.
