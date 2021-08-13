More from Star Tribune
Business
Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, local leaders discuss food security in Brooklyn Park
Food bank officials, school nutritionists from Twin Cities told the agriculture secretary that pandemic-era food assistance must continue.
Business
JBS plans to buy rest of Pilgrim's Pride shares, take private
The move comes the same week Cargill formed a joint venture to buy another poultry business, Sanderson Farms.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Sports
Reusse: His victories won, his loss forever painful, Tom Kelly is Minnesota's baseball man
The funeral service for Tom Kelly Jr. was Friday morning in the Twin Cities. His beloved dad will be honored again this weekend by the Twins.