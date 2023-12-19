A woman's body was recovered Monday near the Ford Lock and Dam on the Mississippi River by the Ramsey County water patrol unit.
The body was turned over to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, which will identify the woman and determine a cause of death, said Steve Linders, Ramsey County's spokesperson.
"Investigators tell me nothing criminal is suspected," Linders said.
The Ford Lock and Dam is also known as Lock and Dam No. 1. It is located between St. Paul and Minneapolis just north of the confluence of the Mississippi River with the Minnesota River.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Woman's body found by Ford Lock and Dam in Mississippi River
Authorities do not suspect foul play, a spokesman for the Ramsey County water patrol said.
www.startribune.com
Local leaders welcome pope's statement on LGBTQ couples
Archbishop Hebda says it's a reminder "that all of us are loved by God." Dignity Twin Cities calls it a "landmark decision."
West Metro
Richfield school board to vote on Best Buy request to lower property taxes
The vote could end a minimum-valuation agreement one year early as Best Buy says the Richfield headquarters has plummeted in value.
Minneapolis
Man admits dropping heavy items from Mpls. balcony onto moving vehicles
His acts caused thousands of dollars in damage but no injuries.
Duluth
Duluth housing nonprofit lands historic $62.5M in state aid
One Roof Community Housing will funnel millions toward apartments and single-family homes.