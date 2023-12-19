A woman's body was recovered Monday near the Ford Lock and Dam on the Mississippi River by the Ramsey County water patrol unit.

The body was turned over to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, which will identify the woman and determine a cause of death, said Steve Linders, Ramsey County's spokesperson.

"Investigators tell me nothing criminal is suspected," Linders said.

The Ford Lock and Dam is also known as Lock and Dam No. 1. It is located between St. Paul and Minneapolis just north of the confluence of the Mississippi River with the Minnesota River.