A woman was found dead in a car in north Minneapolis early Friday with visible signs of trauma, authorities said.

A motorist flagged down a police squad vehicle about 3:15 a.m. and led the patrol to near N. 17th and Bryant avenues, where a car was stopped in the middle of the street, police said.

In the back seat was a woman, believed to be in her 30s, according to police.

“There was trauma visible on the decedent’s body, so a suspicious death investigation was initiated,” a statement from police read.

Circumstances surrounding her death and her identity have not been disclosed.

Police are urging anyone with information about the death to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips also may be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may result in a reward.