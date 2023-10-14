Minneapolis police said Saturday they were looking for the driver of a white pickup truck that struck and killed a woman at Lake Street and 13th Avenue S. on Friday night.
The driver fled south on 13th Avenue after hitting the woman around 9:30 p.m., police said.
The pedestrian, who was in her 50s, was taken to a hospital by first responders, where she died of her injuries. Her name was not immediately released.
Anyone with information can go to CrimeStoppersMN.org or call 1-800-222-8477.
