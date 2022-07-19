ROCHESTER - A 39-year-old woman was found dead inside a restroom at Cook Park in Rochester Sunday night.
Rochester police say a male friend with the woman at the park checked on her after some time passed and found she wasn't breathing. Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department said the woman had no obvious signs of trauma and the case is under investigation. A toxicology report is expected in several weeks.
The woman has been identified but her name hasn't been released.
