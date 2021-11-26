A woman died following a two-car crash in Cottage Grove on Thanksgiving night.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Jessica Jackson, 51, of Woodbury, was traveling east on 120th Avenue in her Chrysler PT Cruiser shortly before 7 p.m., when she attempted to turn onto Hwy, 61 and "was struck broadside" by another car, a Saturn Vue.
The driver of the Saturn, a 19-year-old from Eagan, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for "minor injuries," the patrol said.
