A woman riding an ATV crashed north of Willmar, Minn., and died, officials said.
A passerby located the injured woman at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Burbank Township in the 26000 block of NE. 40th Street, about 18 miles north of Willmar, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders arrived and made life-saving attempts, but 65-year-old of Cynthia Guse Fester, of rural Belgrade, Minn., was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
