Josh Minott, a second-round draft pick out of Memphis, scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 85-78 in their opening game in the NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
The 6-8 Minott was 8-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-3 on three-point attempts. He also had three assists.
Wendell Moore Jr., the first-round pick (No. 26) the Wolves did not trade away, had 10 points and three rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Loons finish strong to win 3-1 at Vancouver
Luis Amarilla scored the tiebreaking goal in the 84th minute giving Minnesota United its third win in a row.
Sports
Taylor gets winning hit as Royals beat slumping Guardians
Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending RBI single, and the Kansas City Royals beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Friday night.
Sports
Tag at home plate caps Brewers' 4-3 victory over Pirates
Willy Adames couldn't believe what he was seeing.
Sports
Candelario homers, drives in 3 as Tigers beat White Sox 7-5
Whether he was going deep or finding a hole, Jeimer Candelario did what he could to keep Detroit rolling.
Wild
Nine Minnesotans drafted. Who they are and where they're going
Jimmy Snuggerud and Sam Rinzel were first round selections, and seven others were chosen on Friday. Six have committed to Minnesota college teams.