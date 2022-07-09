Josh Minott, a second-round draft pick out of Memphis, scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 85-78 in their opening game in the NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The 6-8 Minott was 8-for-15 from the field, including 2-for-3 on three-point attempts. He also had three assists.

Wendell Moore Jr., the first-round pick (No. 26) the Wolves did not trade away, had 10 points and three rebounds.