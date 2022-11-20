Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Anthony Edwards, Wolves: Scored a game-high 25 points and recovered defensively after his late turnover against De'Anthony Melton.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 The Wolves' biggest lead; they last trailed in the first quarter.

32 Points for the 76ers' Joel Embiid, with 18 coming on 20 free-throw attempts.

13 Points for Jaylen Nowell in 14 efficient minutes off the bench.