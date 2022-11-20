IMPACT PLAYER
Anthony Edwards, Wolves: Scored a game-high 25 points and recovered defensively after his late turnover against De'Anthony Melton.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 The Wolves' biggest lead; they last trailed in the first quarter.
32 Points for the 76ers' Joel Embiid, with 18 coming on 20 free-throw attempts.
13 Points for Jaylen Nowell in 14 efficient minutes off the bench.
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 23-3 at halftime. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Sports
Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran.
Sports
Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were struggling to reach the end zone — until Baltimore's takeaway-happy defense made that task a good bit easier.
Sports
2022 Minnesota High School Football Tournament
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12
Sports
Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants
While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll.