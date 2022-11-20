PHILADELPHIA – The Timberwolves rarely make it easy for themselves, and that played out again Saturday as they escaped with a 112-109 victory over the 76ers.

They allowed Philadelphia chip away at a 20-point lead the entire second half until it got to one, 110-109 with 29 seconds remaining. The after De'Anthony Melton stole the ball from Anthony Edwards, he was staring down a go-ahead layup with less than 10 seconds left, but Edwards provided enough defense at the rim to force a miss.

He then hit two free throws with 4.1 seconds to play to put the Wolves up three. Edwards then provided enough defense on Georges Niang's last-second three-point attempt to force an airball.

With that, the Wolves got their third consecutive win despite a fourth quarter in which they went 5 minutes, 18 seconds without scoring.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid led all scored with 32, 18 of those coming at the free-throw line. Edwards had 25 for the Wolves while D'Angelo Russell had 19. Jaylen Nowell added 13 off the bench.

The Wolves have benefited from some fortunate timing in their schedule of late, with the 76ers joining the Magic and Cavaliers as the latest shorthanded opponents to face them.

Philadelphia was down three of its main contributors in James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and Tobias Harris (hip).

The Wolves started with purpose in the first quarter as Edwards came out aggressive. He had 11 in the first quarter as the Wolves shook off an early deficit to lead by 10 at the end of the first. Karl-Anthony Towns (12 points) got into the scoring action later in the quarter when Embiid picked up two fouls and Gobert went to the bench for Minnesota with two. He finished the quarter with nine as Minnesota shot 52%.

The 76ers' depth couldn't keep up with the Wolves throughout the second quarter. When Embiid re-entered the game, the Wolves kept up the pressure and went on a 14-2 run that increased their lead to 20. The Wolves turned 10 76ers turnovers in 13 points during the half.

But they would give some of that lead back in the final minutes, as Philadelphia went on a 10-2 run over the final 3 minutes, 20 seconds to cut the lead to 63-51 at the half.

Philadelphia's three-point shooting (42% through three quarters) helped them keep the Wolves lead from getting out of hand in a foul-plagued third. Officials whistled the teams for a combined 19 fouls in the quarter.

The Wolves maintained their lead in double digits for much of the quarter, but they never extended it either, and after three they led by 13, still within striking range for the 76ers.

Then the Wolves went stagnant. They led 105-90 with 8 minutes, 46 seconds to play and didn't score again until the 3:29 mark when Edwards hit a three. The 76ers had cut the lead to 105-102.