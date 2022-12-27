Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Max Strus, Miami

On a night the Heat struggled from three-point range (27%), the starting forward was 5-for-10 on his way to a team-high 19 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

22 Turnovers for the Wolves, two below their season high.

8 Turnovers for Anthony Edwards, a season high.

23 Difference in shot attempts between the Heat and Wolves.