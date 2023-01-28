IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Anderson, Wolves
The forward was big in crunch time, as he sparked the Wolves in the fourth quarter and had 23 points and six assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
18-17 The Wolves' advantage in second-chance points.
21 Memphis turnovers.
17 The Wolves' biggest lead, coming in the third quarter.
Wolves
With Anderson leading with way, Wolves turn in complete effort to beat Memphis
Kyle Anderson began the game by hitting two threes and finished 23 points on the night. He also helped lead an 8-2 fourth-quarter burst that helped the Wolves get some distance on the scoreboard.