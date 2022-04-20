IMPACT PLAYER: Ja Morant, Memphis

Morant was again effective in Game 2 and stirred the drink for the Grizzlies with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Shot attempts on the night for Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 15 points.

11 Three-pointers for both teams after the Wolves made nine more in Game 1.

20 Fouls called in the first quarter, which featured 33 free-throw attempts and lasted 41 minutes.