GAME RECAP
Impact player
Paul George, Clippers
George and the Clippers starters didn't have to play the fourth quarter after crushing the Wolves through three. George had 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists in those three quarters.
BY THE NUMBERS
50 The Clippers' three-point shooting percentage.
1 Second-chance points for the Wolves.
6 Turnovers by D'Angelo Russell.
Chris Hine
More From Sports
Sports
Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres
Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
Sports
Scherzer's 9 K's, Avila RBI double lift Nats past Cards 1-0
Wind that topped 30 mph and sent napkins twirling around Nationals Park rippled Max Scherzer's white jersey and dried out his hands.
Sports
Tenth inning errors doom Twins in 13-12 loss to Athletics
Oakland won its 11th consecutive game by scoring three unearned runs.
Sports
García's 3-run homer in 8th sends Rangers past Angels 7-4
Adolis García hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a late two-run deficit for a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
Sports
Dumba reacts to Chauvin trial verdict, talks about ongoing battle against systemic racism
Wild defenseman Matt Dumba says he will keep pushing for change and reform.