GAME RECAP

Impact player

Paul George, Clippers

George and the Clippers starters didn't have to play the fourth quarter after crushing the Wolves through three. George had 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists in those three quarters.

BY THE NUMBERS

50 The Clippers' three-point shooting percentage.

1 Second-chance points for the Wolves.

6 Turnovers by D'Angelo Russell.

Chris Hine