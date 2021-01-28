GAME RECAP

Impact player

James Wiseman, Warriors

The No. 2 pick in the draft scored a season-high 25 points in 24 minutes on 9-for-14 shooting,with two blocked shots.

By the NUMBERS

37-24 Scoring advantage for the Warriors in the third quarter. The Warriors led just 58-51 at halftime but were up 20 after three.

25 Points for No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards, hitting nine of 19 shots.

staff reports