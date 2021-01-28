Maybe he felt bad that the Timberwolves were playing without D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns for the third consecutive game, but Stephen Curry essentially spotted the Wolves a half Wednesday night. He scored only one basket in the first half, which opened the door for the Wolves to try and take an early lead.

They couldn't and when the third quarter started, Curry and the Warriors stopped messing around and ended the game against the undermanned Wolves in a 123-111 Warriors win in San Francisco.

Curry finished the game with 16 -- 12 in the decisive third quarter-- while former Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins scored 19 as Golden State beat the Wolves for the second time in three nights. Anthony Edwards made a good impression in a nationally-televised game with 25 and had an impressive second quarter while the No. 2 pick in the November draft, Golden State's James Wiseman had 25 and six rebounds off the bench.

The Wolves had a scare when center Naz Reid, who had been a bright spot for the Wolves in Towns' absence left in the fourth quarter clutching his right wrist. But Reid, who had 19 points and seven rebounds, was able to return after getting hurt blocking a shot from Kelly Oubre around with 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the game, one the Warriors won comfortably despite the Wolves making a late run in garbage time.

The Warriors and Curry gave the Wolves a bit of a break with Curry starting 0-for-7 in the first quarter and didn't score at all. The Wolves could have claimed an early lead but the Wolves couldn't hit anything either. They started the game 1-for-11 and still trailed Golden State the entire quarter.

It wasn't until the two high-profile rookies checked in that the scoring finally got going. Wiseman started it for Golden State with a pair of three-pointers as the Warriors led by as many as seven. But once Edwards entered the game he provided the best counterpunch for the Wolves.

It has been a struggle of late for Edwards, who was shooting just 24% over his last seven games. But Edwards looked like he knew ESPN was broadcasting the game and was playing in front of a nationwide audience. Edwards connected from inside and out and looked unstoppable at times especially when attacking off the dribble. The Wolves would get it up to five, 36-31 following a Jake Layman dunk with 7 minutes, 44 seconds to go.

But as Edwards rested, Oubre took control for Golden State in scoring 16 of his 20 in the second quarter. At one point Oubre stole a lazy pass from Ed Davis and was headed for a layup at the other end. Davis tried to block the shot but instead connected with Oubre's head. Officials assessed Davis a Flagrant-2 foul, which called for immediate ejection.

Curry didn't score his first bucket of the game until nine seconds were left in the half and the Warriors took a 58-51 into the locker room. In the second half the Warriors took advantage of a shooting drought from Josh Okogie, who missed four consecutive three-pointers. By the time Okogie exited the game following that streak the Warriors were up 73-60 with 6:18 remaining.

Then it was essentially over.

The Warriors and Curry forgot all about their sluggish start and within the next 4:08, the Warriors had increased the lead to 90-67. Curry nailed a three from the corner and looked back at the Wolves bench while the ball was still in the air. The Warriors were up 23 and then the Wolves held their breath in garbage time after Reid hit the deck. The Wolves would cut it to 12 late as Reid would return, but they couldn't get it back under 10.

