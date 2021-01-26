GAME RECAP

Impact player

Stephen Curry, Warriors

The superstar point guard took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 36 points. He made 11 of 21 shots, including seven of 12 from three-point range overall.

By the numbers

11 Assists for Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio.

47 Warriors three-point shooting percentage, hitting 14 of 30 attempts.

30 Team-high points for Malik Beasley on 10 of 18 shooting, including 4-for-9 on threes.

4 Warriors starters in double figures.

23 Points for Andrew Wiggins on 10 of 19 shots, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Chris Hine