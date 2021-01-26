GAME RECAP
Impact player
Stephen Curry, Warriors
The superstar point guard took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 36 points. He made 11 of 21 shots, including seven of 12 from three-point range overall.
By the numbers
11 Assists for Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio.
47 Warriors three-point shooting percentage, hitting 14 of 30 attempts.
30 Team-high points for Malik Beasley on 10 of 18 shooting, including 4-for-9 on threes.
4 Warriors starters in double figures.
23 Points for Andrew Wiggins on 10 of 19 shots, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Chris Hine
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Tennessee Tech men's hoops has schedule change
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
mlb
AP sources: Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal
The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Sports
Star Tribune to launch daily Minnesota sports podcast: Daily Delivery
Michael Rand will host and Star Tribune Sports reporters and columnists will contribute every weekday morning to the all-sports, all-topics shows.
mlb
Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin' Hank
Brian Snitker choked back tears as he remembered Hank Aaron's affection for those who didn't possess his unparalleled talent on the baseball field.
Sports
Battle scores 22 to lift Temple past Tulsa 76-67
Khalif Battle had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Temple defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Tuesday.