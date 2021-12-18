7 p.m. vs. Dallas * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM

Timberwolves update: They are 14-15, beating a hobbled Lakers team 110-92 Friday after Los Angeles dealt with multiple absences because of COVID-19 protocols. They are ninth in the Western Conference, and their next two games are against the team right ahead of them; the Wolves visit Dallas on Tuesday. The teams also meet twice in March. ... CF Karl-Anthony Towns leads with 24.4 points per game, with G Anthony Edwards at 22.1. Edwards and PF Taurean Prince missed Friday's game after entering COVID-19 protocols and remain out. ... The Wolves still top the league in three-pointers attempted per game at 42.2.

Mavericks update: Dallas, which went 2-1 vs. the Wolves last season, fell to 14-14 after a 107-104 overtime home loss to the Lakers on Wednesday, sitting at eighth in the West. ... PG Luka Doncic will miss his fourth consecutive game because of left ankle soreness; Dallas is 2-5 without him. Doncic averages 25.6 points per game and ranks fourth in the league at 8.5 assists per game. Also out are C Willie Cauley-Stein, SF Reggie Bullock, SG Josh Green, PG Frank Ntilikina and SF Eugene Omoruyi. ... Their second-leading scorer is F Kristaps Porzingis, averaging 19.7 ppg in his third season with the Mavs.