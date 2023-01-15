IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He scored 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting, and he also had six rebounds and seven assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
56-27 The Wolves' edge in bench scoring, with Naz Reid scoring 17 points and Jaylen Nowell 16.
28-7 The Wolves' edge on points off turnovers.
21-12 The Wolves' edge on the fast break.
