IMPACT PLAYER
Darius Garland, Cleveland
On a night when Cleveland's big lineup dominated play, it was the Cavaliers point guard who facilitated it all, with 12 assists to go with his 12 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
62-42 Cleveland's edge in points in the paint.
27-20 Cleveland's edge on fast-break points.
13-for-32 The Cavs on three-pointers.
Wolves
Cleveland's size too much for Wolves to handle in 123-106 blowout
All five Cavaliers starters and seven players overall scored in double figures. Three of them – Darius Garland (12 points, 12 assists) Jarrett Allen (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Kevin Love (18 points, 13 rebounds) getting double-doubles.
Wolves
Wolves-Cleveland game recap
A quick look at Friday night's game.
