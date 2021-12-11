IMPACT PLAYER

Darius Garland, Cleveland

On a night when Cleveland's big lineup dominated play, it was the Cavaliers point guard who facilitated it all, with 12 assists to go with his 12 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

62-42 Cleveland's edge in points in the paint.

27-20 Cleveland's edge on fast-break points.

13-for-32 The Cavs on three-pointers.