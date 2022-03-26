5 p.m. Sunday at Boston * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: They are 18-19 on the road this season. ... The COVID-depleted Wolves beat Boston 108-103 on Dec. 27 at Target Center as Jaylen Nowell scored 29. ... F Jaden McDaniels (ankle) is out and G Malik Beasley (ankle) is questionable.

Celtics update: Boston (46-28) is battling Miami, Milwaukee and Philadelphia for the top seed in the East. ... The Celtics are the top defensive team in the NBA, holding opponents to 103.8 points per game. ... G Jayson Tatum (27 ppg) and F Jaylen Brown (23.2) are the team's leading scorers.