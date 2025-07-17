News & Politics

Sen. Nicole Mitchell takes the stand in burglary trial, testifies she was ‘worried’ for stepmother

In nearly five hours of testimony, Mitchell admitted to lying to police on the night of the break-in and sometimes contradicted herself.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 11:19PM
Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell takes the stand during her felony burglary trial on Thursday, July 17, 2025, , at Becker County District Court in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Sen. Mitchell is accused of burglarizing her stepmother Carol Mitchell’s house in Detroit Lakes in April 2024. (Anna Paige / The Forum pool phot/The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead)

Sen. Nicole Mitchell took the witness stand in her burglary trial Thursday, maintaining that years of turbulent family history and concern for her stepmother culminated in her break-in of the woman’s Detroit Lakes home in the middle of the night.

In nearly five hours on the witness stand, Mitchell admitted to lying to police. She said that she wasn’t at the home to get items that had belonged to her late father, despite telling police that four times during her arrest. Instead, she told the court, she was at the home to check on her stepmother.

“I know it might be hard to believe, because when it comes to family and protecting them, sometimes I have to make a choice I wouldn’t otherwise,” she said. “I am a person who acts with integrity, I am a person whose word means something.”

On cross-examination, Becker County Brian McDonald tried to instill doubt in her testimony for jurors, saying Mitchell was alone with police for almost 40 minutes and never expressed concern for Carol Mitchell, 75, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Nicole Mitchell said that if she told police the truth of why she was there — that she searched Carol Mitchell’s old computer days earlier to find medical records that showed her declining health — that her stepmother would think she was trying to get her into a nursing home and “would’ve freaked out and it would’ve made it worse.”

Mitchell acknowledged that she did not have permission to access her stepmother’s medical records.

“I regret what happened,” she said, adding, “I don’t regret that I was worried.”

The trial has focused at times more on Carol Mitchell’s struggles with Alzheimer’s disease than details of the night of the break-in.

Nicole Mitchell is charged with first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools. She has pleaded not guilty, but in testimony she admitted to bringing a crowbar device with her that she used to break in through the basement egress window.

Carol Mitchell provided shaky testimony Tuesday, unable to recall names, dates and didn’t recognize the crowbar found in the window that morning.

McDonald said Nicole Mitchell is on trial, not her stepmother, and no amount of grief or frustration justified breaking into the home where the state senator’s father, Roderick Mitchell, had lived.

After he died in March 2023, Carol Mitchell’s health declined. On the one-year anniversary of his death, his interment was to take place, but Nicole Mitchell could not attend because she said it was bill deadline week in the state Senate. That led to a fight with her stepmother that played out in a three-day text message exchange a month before the break-in. Their texts revealed a fraught history.

Carol Mitchell told Nicole Mitchell in a text: “I am used to your disdain of me.” Nicole Mitchell responded that, since her childhood, Carol Mitchell “always treated me like an annoyance.”

Nicole Mitchell read the texts, at times crying and her face growing flush. She testified that she was her father’s only child, that her sons were his only grandchildren, and yet they couldn’t attend his interment.

That is what drove her to travel 220 miles from her home in Woodbury to Detroit Lakes, she said. She arranged for her stepfather to watch her children while she was away, she said, which ended up being longer than expected since she was booked into jail.

Mitchell at times contradicted herself, saying she only had a brief amount of time to check on her stepmother before she woke up that morning.

McDonald said she had time to check the cat box and the chest freezer, as she said food had likely gone bad. She told police when she was arrested that she hadn’t done anything, “I had literally just gotten to the house.”

But in testimony, she said if she wanted to take anything of her dad’s in the basement, like his flannel shirt and photos, she could’ve taken them and left without waking her stepmother. Instead she went into her bedroom in hopes of finding her stepmother’s cellphone.

She said she wanted to make sure Carol Mitchell hadn’t deleted any texts or contacts or turned off her GPS tracking. A note found in her backpack that night contained a checklist that included delete texts, contacts, GPS tracking and flashlight. Prosecutors accuse the senator of wanting to delete texts and set up GPS to track her stepmother, which Nicole Mitchell denied. Police lost the note so it is not in evidence.

She said the flashlight with a black sock covering the light was her son’s, who is afraid of the dark, and it already had the sock on it prior to the break-in. She said she wore all black and parked a few blocks away so neighbors wouldn’t see her and later tell Carol Mitchell.

She thought she could do the welfare check and leave without incident. Even when she was being arrested, she said she thought the charges could be dropped and it remain a family matter.

Mitchell appeared nervous when she took the witness stand. The courtroom gallery was silent except for when a friend of Carol Mitchell’s, who was sitting in the front row and didn’t wish to be named, would scoff at something Nicole Mitchell said.

“She’s a really good actress,” said Gerry Schram, 78, a former Becker County commissioner who has been observing the entire trial. He called the proceedings “free entertainment.”

The defense is expected to call two or three more witnesses Friday before closing statements and the jury begins deliberations.

If Mitchell is convicted, it could tip the balance of power in the state Senate, which Democrats control by a single vote.

