Sen. Nicole Mitchell takes the stand in burglary trial, testifies she was ‘worried’ for stepmother

Sen. Nicole Mitchell took the witness stand in her burglary trial Thursday, maintaining that years of turbulent family history and concern for her stepmother culminated in her break-in of the woman’s Detroit Lakes home in the middle of the night.
In nearly five hours on the witness stand, Mitchell admitted to lying to police. She said that she wasn’t at the home to get items that had belonged to her late father, despite telling police that four times during her arrest. Instead, she told the court, she was at the home to check on her stepmother.
“I know it might be hard to believe, because when it comes to family and protecting them, sometimes I have to make a choice I wouldn’t otherwise,” she said. “I am a person who acts with integrity, I am a person whose word means something.”
On cross-examination, Becker County Brian McDonald tried to instill doubt in her testimony for jurors, saying Mitchell was alone with police for almost 40 minutes and never expressed concern for Carol Mitchell, 75, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
Nicole Mitchell said that if she told police the truth of why she was there — that she searched Carol Mitchell’s old computer days earlier to find medical records that showed her declining health — that her stepmother would think she was trying to get her into a nursing home and “would’ve freaked out and it would’ve made it worse.”
Mitchell acknowledged that she did not have permission to access her stepmother’s medical records.
“I regret what happened,” she said, adding, “I don’t regret that I was worried.”
The trial has focused at times more on Carol Mitchell’s struggles with Alzheimer’s disease than details of the night of the break-in.