Game 2: lynx gameday

6:30 p.m. vs. Seattle in Bradenton, Fla. • ESPN2

This looks like must-win for Lynx

Lynx update: Minnesota is coming off a two-point, last-second loss to Seattle in Tuesday’s first game, which only makes this game more important to the Lynx. No WNBA team has ever rallied from an 0-2 hole to win a best-of-five playoff series. The 13 threes by Seattle is the most by a Lynx playoff opponent. F Napheesa Collier’s stats line of 25 points, nine rebounds and six blocks has only been accomplished once before in the WNBA playoffs, by Lisa Leslie. G Odyssey Sims and F/C Damiris Dantas are both averaging 16.5 points in two playoff games. G/F Bridget Carleton had 14 points and four assists Tuesday. G Crystal Dangerfield became the first Lynx rookie to have six assists in a playoff game since 2004. But her four points was her second-lowest total of the season, and it was the first time in 20 games she hadn’t scored in double figures. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) is questionable. G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) is out.

Storm update: Seattle’s starters all scored in double figures Tuesday, led by Jewell Loyd’s 25. The Storm shot 50% on three-pointers (13-for-26), tying the franchise record for three-pointers made in a playoff game. Seattle had 24 assists on 31 baskets, the second-most assists by the team in playoff history. G Loyd’s 8-for-9 performance is the most efficient offensive game in Storm history. F Breanna Stewart had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Storm reports no injuries.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD