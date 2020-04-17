PICK SIX

How might the top half of the WNBA draft play out Friday? Here’s Lynx writer Kent Youngblood’s projection:

1. New York: Sabrina Ionescu, G, Oregon — The best player in the land going to the biggest market in the league.

2. Dallas: Satou Sabally, F, Oregon — Think Ducks fans are bitter there wasn’t an NCAA tournament?

3. Indiana: Lauren Cox, F, Baylor — Big, versatile, can score both facing up and with back to basket.

4. Atlanta: Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M — Top of the draft got a little deeper with this junior entry.

5. Dallas: Megan Walker, F, Connecticut — Former teammate of Napheesa Collier might interest Lynx if still available.

6. Lynx: Bella Alarie, F, Princeton — Needs to get stronger, but her skill set fits the modern game.













