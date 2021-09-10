THE STRETCH RUN

The race for the top spots in the WNBA is tight entering the final days of the regular season. Here's a look at the top five teams and their remaining schedules. The Lynx hold tiebreakers over Las Vegas and Phoenix. The top two teams receive byes into the league semifinals. Teams finishing third and fourth receive a first-round bye, then must play a one-game second round game to reach the semifinals. Teams five through eight must survive two one-game playoff rounds to reach the semifinals.

Team Record GB

Connecticut 23-6 —

Games remaining: At Phoenix Saturday, vs. New York Sept. 15, vs. Atlanta Sept. 19.

Las Vegas 21-8 2

Games remaining: vs. Dallas Monday, at Chicago Sept. 17, at Phoenix Sept. 19.

Seattle 20-10 3 1/2

Games remaining: at Los Angeles Sunday, vs. Phoenix Sept. 17.

Phoenix 19-10 4

Games remaining: vs. Connecticut Saturday, at Seattle Sept. 17, vs. Las Vegas Sept. 19

Minnesota 18-10 4 1/2

Games remaining: vs. Indiana Friday, vs. Indiana Sunday, at Indiana Sept. 17, at Washington Sept. 19.