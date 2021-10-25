The Rolling Stones didn't start us up with Keith Richards' snarling cut-to-the-bone guitar or Mick Jagger's mesmerizing look-at-me-now dancing.

Instead, the Stones opened Sunday's concert at U.S. Bank Stadium with the recorded drum track of "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" accompanied by images on four vertical video screens of Charlie Watts, the band's forever drummer who died on Aug. 24. He famously played behind the beat, letting the music breathe and swing, but he was the heartbeat of the Stones.

After 30 seconds of Watts, Richards' rhythmic riffs kicked off the rebellious "Street Fighting Man," which was followed by two other blasts from the '60s, the poppy invitation "Let's Spend the Night Together" and the edgy "19th Nervous Breakdown." Then, it was time for Jagger to acknowledge what had been on every Stones fan's mind since this summer — Watts, 80.

"I just want to tell you this is our first tour in 59 years without having Charlie," announced an out of breath Jagger before playing "Tumbling Dice." "I'm sure you have your memories of Charlie. We'd like to dedicate this song to Charlie Watts."

Without dwelling on it or being overly sentimental, Jagger acknowledged Watts, the refined gentleman who brought swinging, jazz-informed rhythms to this blues-influenced rock band as well as an artful aesthetic, helping to design visuals and stages (including the current one).

Otherwise, it was business as usual for the world's greatest — and oldest and richest — rock 'n' roll band.

Over the course of 19 songs in 2 ¼ hours, the Stones cruised through their recorded heyday, 1965 to '81, with one new pandemic number, the too-dull-for-a-stadium "Living in a Ghost Town," tossed in.

Unlike some previous Stones stadium shows, this one didn't have miles of ramps and towering bridges on which Jagger could aerobicize. There was a runway, four giant video walls and a quick burst of fireworks at show's end. This hardly amounted to stadium-worthy spectacle, especially by Stones' or other uber-stars' standards.

Moreover, this performance lacked the overall excitement of the Stones' last Twin Cities gig, in 2015 at the Gophers football stadium, and the consistent energy of Jagger's return to the stage after heart valve surgery in 2019. That opening night in Chicago, he was on fire. Then last year, the Stones took a pandemic hiatus before returning to the road last month.

On Sunday, it wasn't Manic Mick but rather Pace-Myself-for-a-Marathon. At 78, he's still forever skinny and inexplicably ageless (he's eight months younger than President Joe Biden). Being a rock star is a fulltime job (even if he's averaging only 1.5 concerts a week), and he clearly puts in the work.

Jagger preened and pranced and shook his tail feather. He was in full peacock mode. He wore a black-and-purple diamond pattern jacket before changing into a series of colorful shirts and coats, including a full-length black-and-red sequined number for "Sympathy for the Devil."

Although he paced himself, he moved like Jagger, the rooster strut, the mincing steps, the catwalk sashay, a shimmy here, a shake of the booty there, frantic arms, wiggly hands, swivel hips, faux jumping jacks, a modified version of the Swim. Whew! It's exhilarating and exhausting watching him.

As he did last time in Minneapolis, Jagger dropped several local references including eating Jucy Lucy's at Matt's Bar and the 5-8 Club and washing them down with Grain Belt and Surly. He mentioned ending the night at Grumpy's Bar and playing the Stones' first Twin Cities gig at Danceland in Excelsior in 1964.

More significantly, though, he snuck in snippets of Prince lyrics into what turned out to be two of the night's highlights – "Miss You" ("I wish there was no Black or white," he quoted "Controversy" to the face of his bassist, Darryl Jones, who is Black) and the epic 12-minute "Midnight Rambler" (inserting "I only want to see you in the purple rain") featuring guitarist Ronnie Wood's serrated boogie.

While this could be the last time for the Stones live (of course, I wrote that in a 1975 concert review and next year's 60th anniversary tour is more of an expectation than a rumor), it was the first time for drummer Steve Jordan in Minnesota. At 64, he's a well-traveled percussionist (Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards) who played on the Stones 1986 LP "Dirty Work." On Sunday, he was more demonstrative and propulsive than Watts yet still precise and respectful.

Without Watts, the Stones have abandoned an intimate acoustic set at the end of their runway that was part of earlier shows on the current No Filter Tour, which started in 2017. They also eschewed a choir on "You Can't Always Get What You Want," a staple of many tours.

Except for the aforementioned highlights as well as the knockout encore of "Gimme Shelter" and an extended "Satisfaction," this performance didn't truly erupt like the best Stones shows usually do. In the end, this felt like just another concert by a legendary band instead of a legendary event to tell your friends about.

