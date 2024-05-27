Given cool temperatures and rain, this Memorial Day might not be the most idyllic day to be out on the lake. But potentially severe weather in the southern half of the state could make boating and other outdoor plans dangerous, the National Weather Service Twin Cities Office said Monday afternoon, forecasting scattered thunderstorms with the potential for severity.

"Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans today!" the NWS-Twin Cities posted on X.

Mid-afternoon, the most concentrated risk for storms stretched from St. Cloud through the core metro, especially in the west, down to Albert Lea, said Bill Borghoff, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Twin Cities office. Funnel clouds, pea to penny-sized hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are all possible.

As the afternoon continues, Borghoff said more storms are likely to build into much of the metro, continuing through 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

"Additional storms will probably develop over the course of the next few hours before the sun starts going down," he said. There's another chance for storms late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Minnesotans in New Ulm and New Prague posted pictures of hail Monday afternoon.

Given the scattered storms and the tendency of Minnesotans to be outside on Memorial Day, it's a good day to be aware of the weather, Borghoff said.

"Watch current trends, especially if you're outside and especially if you're out on the lake, he said. "It's gonna take a while to get off the lake, so just kind of be prepared to take action if they start approaching."







