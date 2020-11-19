Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson’s loss to the GOP's Michelle Fischbach after three decades representing Minnesota's 7th Congressional District highlights western Minnesota’s gradual shift into the Republican column.

Even as one of the few remaining “Blue Dog Democrats,” Peterson's more conservative views couldn't stave off political changes in his district this time. His seat was a loss for congressional Democrats who hoped a "blue wave" would help expand their vote margin in the U.S. House of Representatives – an expectation that didn't materialize.

Fischbach was Peterson's toughest challenger in years, and despite underperforming President Donald Trump in the district by about 10 points, she flipped the district into the GOP column for the first time since Peterson was elected in 1991.

The DFL lost significant ground among voters across the region, with Peterson leading 52 percent of precincts in 2018 and only 24 percent this year – a loss of around 360 precincts, mostly in the stretches of rural western Minnesota outside of Moorhead and other surrounding Democratic strongholds.