Biden recaptures lost ground as many Minnesota counties move left
Despite several visits from President Donald Trump hoping to win Minnesota, the electorate favored former vice president Joe Biden, delivering him the win in a handful of counties that evaded Hillary Clinton in 2016. Where Trump prevailed, his win margin was tighter in regional population centers, while it grew in some of the most rural parts of the North Star State.
By C.J. Sinner
and
Jeff Hargarten
Star Tribune
November 6, 2020 — 11:24am