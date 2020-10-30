Few elections have felt as consequential as this one. Between the pandemic upending voting processes and driving record early turnout, every race at every level of government has been affected. All eyes will be on the fate of the presidential race, but we are also tracking results for Minnesota’s congressional and legislative seats, as well as local races across the state.

Live results are expected to begin after polls close Tuesday, starting around 6 p.m. for some eastern states. Minnesota polls close at 8 p.m. It is possible that many race results will not be known as quickly as usual. Ballots here and many other states can still be received after Election Day, although a possible court battle over Minnesota law is looming over whether they will be counted. Still, a race could show “100% of precincts reporting” and have votes yet to arrive.